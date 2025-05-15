Raiders Set to Open the Season Against Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders have had about as productive of an offseason as nearly any team in the National Football League. The Raiders went to work early in the offseason to begin undoing years of on the field and off the field mistakes made by their front office and players alike.
The hole the Raiders have started to dig themselves out of was not created overnight and it will take them more than one solid offseason to correct them. However, after adding John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach, the Raiders appear ready for change.
They will have an interesting opportunity to start the season off on the right foot, as they travel to the East Coast to face a New England Patriots team that is rebuilding just as much as they are. However, the Patriots are rebuilding with a few of the Raiders' old pieces, at critical positions.
Albeit for very different reasons, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and recently signed linebacker Robert Spillane are two of the biggest reasons the Raiders find themselves in the position they are in heading into the upcoming season.
McDaniels made some good moves while in Las Vegas, including signing Spillane and Jakobi Meyers. However, he made many more questionable moves that undoubtedly set the Raiders back at least a couple of seasons, probably more.
Spillane left the Raiders in free agency after proving to be one of the league's best linebackers over the past two seasons. While Spillane rightfully left and secured a well-earned massive payday that the Raiders could not or would not match, his departure left a huge hole in the Raiders' defense.
Although the Raiders added to their group of linebackers in free agency and the draft, it will be challenging to replace Spillane. Pedro Narduchi of the Pro Football Network analyzed the Raiders' season-opening matchup against the New England Patriots and the many aspects of the matchup.
"The season opener between the Raiders and Patriots will mark the debut of several key figures in new roles, teams, and responsibilities. It’s expected to set the tone for a fresh start for two franchises that have struggled to find success in recent years but now find hope in renewal and a shift in philosophy," Narduchi said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about McDaniels
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss McDaniels