2 Reasons Raiders Deserve Cautiously Optimistic Outlook vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders have embarked on a new era. After an offseason spent overhauling their sideline and their roster, this team looks dramatically different on paper. The contrast from last year was also stark in their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.
Head Coach Pete Carroll was able to get a victory in his first game with the Raiders, as he led his team to a 20-13 finish to kick off the campaign. Things didn't go perfectly for Las Vegas. Sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty began his career slowly, with just 38 rushing yards on 19 carries, although he did register a red-zone touchdown run.
Geno Smith had a bit of an up-and-down performance in his Raiders debut. He threw for 362 yards on 24-of-34 passing and had a score, but also threw an early interception. However, he showed that this team has a significantly higher ceiling with him under center now, completing several bombs and attempting a few more to keep the Patriots' defense honest.
Raiders given a puncher's chance against Chargers
Not only were the Las Vegas Raiders able to get a promising Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, but they were able to do so as the underdogs. Coming into Week 1, they were listed at +130 on FanDuel a month before the clash, given 2.5 points on the spread.
Clearly, they were able to outperform expectations. That has sportsbooks adjusting their perception of this Raiders team. They're still underdogs for their next game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it seems that there's quite a bit more optimism around this squad.
For Week 2, FanDuel has them set at +146 on the moneyline, with three points in their favor on the spread. Considering the Chargers bested the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, 27-21, those odds reflect the respect that Head Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith, and the rest of the Raiders have earned after their win over the Patriots.
LA showed a different identity against KC than in years past under Jim Harbaugh. In Week 1, the Chargers leaned heavily on the individual greatness of Justin Herbert rather than relying on the running game and their defense to carry them. The Raiders' defense should be tested much more going up against LA than they were in their matchup against Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense.
On the other side of the ball, Geno Smith and Las Vegas' attack could have an easier time moving the ball, as the Chargers' D doesn't look quite as stout as they have in recent seasons. The over/under scoring total has been set at 46.5 points.
