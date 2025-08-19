What is the Raiders' Week 1 Outlook?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for a return to competitive football in the 2025 NFL season. Last year, they went just 4-13 in a bridge campaign as a young team without much of an identity. This past offseason, they set out to build the culture that they want for their franchise moving forward.
To do so, they hired new head coach Pete Carroll, who brings with him 18 years of NFL experience and a sterling 170-120 record in his career at the helm. Tack on his tenure on the sidelines for the USC Trojans, and his tally jumps to a ludicrous 267-139. So far, he's only endured four losing seasons throughout his entire NCAA and NFL tenure as a head coach.
Not only is Carroll accustomed to winning, but he has also historically been able to turn a program around quickly in the past. In 2001, he took over a Trojans team that had gone 5-7 the previous year and led them to an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl victory by his second season. He was hired by the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2010 season after a 5-11 showing under Jim Mora. By 2012, Carroll got them to 11-5 and the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
2025 NFL Week 1 odds reflect pessimism around Las Vegas Raiders
The question now is: how quickly can Head Coach Pete Carroll turn things around for his Las Vegas Raiders? He's not the only one the team brought in to accelerate its timeline. Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly will be calling the plays for their attack, and he'll have Geno Smith as his field general rather than Gardner Minshew II or Aidan O'Connell.
They also added 11 rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft, including sixth-overall pick and running back phenom, Ashton Jeanty. In free agency, they made a flurry of signings, most of which came on the defensive side of the ball.
Between all the changes the Raiders made to their personnel, on the field and on the sidelines, they could look like a much different team than they were in 2024. Heading into season kickoff, though, there doesn't seem to be much optimism for Las Vegas.
FanDuel currently has them listed at +130 to beat the New England Patriots in Week 1, as 2.5-point underdogs. The Pats have made quite a few moves of their own around promising quarterback Drake Maye, but are also coming off a 4-13 season last year. So far, bettors and sportsbooks seem to prefer New England's outlook over the Raiders'.
