Final Week 3 Injury Report: Raiders Get Much-Needed Good News
The Las Vegas Raiders are now headed to the East Coast once again for their Week 3 clash against the NFC East Washington Commanders. This will be a critical game for the Silver and Black. They are coming off a bad performance and a loss.
The Raiders are looking to bounce back and get back into the winning column. This will be another test for them in the young season. They did a good job in their first road game, and now they look to come back home with a victory in Week 3.
The Raiders were on a short week heading into Week 3. They had a couple of players who were banged up, and they needed to get them recovered fast. The rest of the team was also looking to recover fast this week, heading into Sunday's game.
The Raiders staff did a good job of getting the players ready and put them in the best position to be successful in Week 3. It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders come out after a short week.
The Raiders released the final injury report for Week 3, and it was mostly good news for the Silver and Black.
For Friday, the injury report showed five Raiders on the list. Tight end Brock Bowers was limited and is still dealing with that knee injury. Safety Jeremy Chinn was also limited in Friday's practice with a pectoral injury.
Offensive line Jackson Powers-Johnson was a full participant in practice once again and is looking like he will return to the field in Week 3. Cornerback Decamerion Richardson was limited and coming back from a hamstring injury.
And wide receiver Justin Shorter was on the list with a knee injury.
Las Vegas Raiders
Jackson Powers-Johnson- Full
Justin Shorter- Full
Brock Bowers- Limited
Jeremy Chinn- Limited
Decamerion Richardson- Limited
For the Washington Commanders, the injury list had 11 total players on it. The most notable was starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will be out in Week 3.
Washington Commanders Injury Report
TE John Bates- OUT
QB Jayden Daniels- OUT
WR Noah Brown- OUT
T Laremy Tunsil
CB Trey Amos
G Brandon Coleman
RB Jeremy McNichols
TE Colson Yankoff
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
