Final Week 3 Injury Report: Raiders Get Much-Needed Good News

The Las Vegas Raiders travel back to the East Coast for their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is the Raiders final injury report.

Michael Canelo

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are now headed to the East Coast once again for their Week 3 clash against the NFC East Washington Commanders. This will be a critical game for the Silver and Black. They are coming off a bad performance and a loss.

The Raiders are looking to bounce back and get back into the winning column. This will be another test for them in the young season. They did a good job in their first road game, and now they look to come back home with a victory in Week 3.

The Raiders were on a short week heading into Week 3. They had a couple of players who were banged up, and they needed to get them recovered fast. The rest of the team was also looking to recover fast this week, heading into Sunday's game.

The Raiders staff did a good job of getting the players ready and put them in the best position to be successful in Week 3. It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders come out after a short week.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders released the final injury report for Week 3, and it was mostly good news for the Silver and Black.

For Friday, the injury report showed five Raiders on the list. Tight end Brock Bowers was limited and is still dealing with that knee injury. Safety Jeremy Chinn was also limited in Friday's practice with a pectoral injury.

Offensive line Jackson Powers-Johnson was a full participant in practice once again and is looking like he will return to the field in Week 3. Cornerback Decamerion Richardson was limited and coming back from a hamstring injury.

And wide receiver Justin Shorter was on the list with a knee injury.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll throws a ball before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Powers-Johnson- Full

Justin Shorter- Full

Brock Bowers- Limited

Jeremy Chinn- Limited

Decamerion Richardson- Limited

For the Washington Commanders, the injury list had 11 total players on it. The most notable was starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will be out in Week 3.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

TE John Bates- OUT

QB Jayden Daniels- OUT

WR Noah Brown- OUT

T Laremy Tunsil

CB Trey Amos

G Brandon Coleman

RB Jeremy McNichols

TE Colson Yankoff

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

