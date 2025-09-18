Geno Smith Holds No Punches While Analyzing Himself, Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers made the Raiders' most pressing needs very evident.
Smith Must Make Smarter Decisions
The Raiders' loss on Monday was a case of them facing a team that is further along in their progression than the Raiders. Still, Las Vegas had a chance to win the game, even with their offense throwing three interceptions.
Prior to practice on Wednesday, Pete Carroll explained the approach he wants Smith take going forward.
"We always talk that way. We always talk that way by taking what the defense gives you. But we also designed plays to give him chances for his shots, which he knows when the call comes in," Carroll said.
"It's when things get off rhythm sometimes, that's when the quarterback really has to decide what's going on and always protect the football first. So, we need to do a better job than that, and G [Geno Smith] knows that, and I know that, and we didn't get that done."
After taking some time to review the game film from the Raiders' loss to the Chargers, Smith noted that there was plenty for he and his teammates to learn from. Before practice on Thursday, Smith took accountability for being overaggressive on Monday night. He knows the team must improve.
"It was tough to watch, honestly. A lot of things that I wish I would have done better personally. But like I said, man, you can never just flush that. You got to learn from it, and that's what I did, man. I watched it over 10 times and just tried to figure out what did I need to do to be better, which was a lot of things that were obvious,” Smith said.
“So, being more accurate, taking what they give me, not being so aggressive. And then, we had chances at the end of the game, which I usually do well at, and we didn't get it done. So, a lot to learn from and a lot that we will get better from."
“I mean, I think we might have overdid a little bit. We had a lot of explosives in Week 1, and obviously we wanted to carry that over. I always speak about us being explosive, but being efficient is the number one thing. And so, I thought the efficiency wasn't there, and that would have led to some more explosives if we were more efficient. So, yeah, man, take what they give me. I mean, it's that simple."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and other Raiders-related issues.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take and more.