Should Raiders Sign Former Division Foe to Bolster Defense?
There are still many questions about the Las Vegas Raiders on the defensive side of the ball entering the 2025 season.
While the defensive line should carry the unit with several heavy hitters, the back seven leaves much to be desired. There could be growth at linebacker, cornerback, and safety, but on paper, none of those groups inspire much confidence.
If the Raiders want to add more free agents anywhere on defense, they are in luck. Plenty of quality players remain on the market that could provide important depth at any position of need.
The Raiders’ safety group is solid, including big-time free-agent addition Jeremy Chinn and the upstart Isaiah Pola-Mao. However, they have options if they want more depth at that spot.
One player they could consider adding is a former division rival: veteran Justin Simmons. After spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Simmons remains a free agent.
Simmons was one of the best safeties in the NFL for many years when he was with the Denver Broncos, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors four times and making two Pro Bowls.
He totaled 604 tackles, 19 for loss, five quarterback hits, 64 passes defended, five forced fumbles, four and a half sacks, and 30 interceptions in eight seasons with the Broncos.
Simmons is now 31 years old and will turn 32 during the season, but he still has plenty of good football left in him. He did not have the best season in Atlanta last season, but scheme inefficiencies and missing much of the offseason can be attributed to that.
Simmons has always been a thorn in the Raiders’ side. He has totaled 57 tackles, one for loss, eight passes defended, and four interceptions in 10 games against the Silver and Black.
Why wouldn’t the Raiders want to add a player who always kills them to their defense? Not to mention, Simmons seems to have a knack for intercepting Patrick Mahomes, so his success against one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history may also entice the Raiders.
Simmons is not the player he once was, but the Raiders would not be asking him to be one of the top players at his position at this point in time.
If the former All-Pro can provide quality depth for a team that needs answers on that side of the ball, a short-term investment could make sense.
