Outlook for Top Big 10 Rusher, Raiders Target
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Raheem Mostert to ensure a veteran presence in the running back room, but the youth movement is much-needed. High-end talent wouldn't hurt, either, and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson is the type of prospect who will likely get picked much lower than he would in other draft years.
That is how stacked the 2025 NFL Draft's running back class is.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke took a deep dive into Johnson's collegiate career, and he found a lot to like about the prospect's potential.
"Johnson was very impressive as a runner in his one season as a starter, averaging over 125 rushing yards per game. His rate of hitting big runs was among the best in the league," he wrote. "He ranks among the top 25 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF tracking data, despite a below-average 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Johnson had the highest rate of zone plays among those running backs, but his quality of play in both zone and gap concepts was relatively similar. Johnson depended more on ideal situations than most running backs, dominating more than nearly every other running back on perfectly blocked plays. Still, he was only average compared to FBS backs on non-perfectly blocked plays."
While Jahnke is unsure as to the potential of Johnson's three-down running back ability as a rookie, he thinks the product will be better with age.
"Johnson only projects to be a two-down back in the NFL," wrote Jahnke. "Along with his lack of experience catching passes, he struggled as a pass protector. Johnson is athletically gifted enough to become a three-down back at some point in his career, but it’s unlikely to happen as a rookie.
"A situation to monitor will be his third-down role. He was Iowa’s clear third down back in his final season, and that can generally be a situation to catch some easy passes. For example, Zach Charbonnet was the Seattle Seahawks’ third-down back last season, but Kenneth Walker III received more snaps during two-minute drills than Charbonnet. This led to 15 of Walker’s 46 receptions for 92 yards. For Johnson, those two-minute drill snaps could be the difference between a top-24 fantasy running back or someone outside the top 24."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.