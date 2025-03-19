Raheem Mostert Reveals Why He Chose Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to help bolster an what was an anemic run game in 2024.
Mostert arrives in the desert during an offseason full of change, with new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, as a key piece in a plan to reload.
He was introduced via Zoom on Wednesday, and he told reporters why he ended up choosing the Raiders.
"I talked to those guys, Pete and Chip, and you know, first things first, I'd like to say that I'm here to just get to work," he said. "My role is going to be whatever I am able to create, obviously there's opportunity there but I'm going to come into this building and I'm just ready to get active and get to work."
It's about competition for Carroll -- and it seems like Mostert is on board with that.
Mostert is a 10-year NFL veteran who has played for Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Francisco in his tenure.
Mostert is the more notable name for Dolphins fans, given he was on the team last season. The Dolphins released the veteran running back in February, clearing $2.9 million in cap space. Mostert had a good run in Miami, but it was clear that run was finished at the end of the 2024 season.
Mostert battled injuries and fumbles throughout the 2024 campaign, suffering a chest injury in Week 1 and turning the ball over in key moments against the Colts in Week 7 and the Bills in Week 9. Ultimately, he finished the season with just 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with an unsightly 3.3 average.
This came off the heels of Mostert’s best NFL season in 2023. He set single-season franchise records for rushing touchdowns (18) and overall touchdowns (21) and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career.
Mostert was rewarded for that performance with a one-year contract extension last offseason. However, the deal was structured to give Mostert a raise in the form of a signing bonus and ensure he was an easy cut candidate after the season.
