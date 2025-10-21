2 Concerning Fantasy Stats from Raiders' Shutout Loss vs. Chiefs
People weren't expecting much from the Las Vegas Raiders after their 2-4 start to the 2025 NFL season. They had already repeatedly shown that the offensive potential they built up over the offseason was fool's gold. All of their key additions — Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and even sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty — had been largely disappointing in the first six games.
Yet, there was hope that the Raiders could show some signs of life against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. After all, they had nothing to lose in their clash with the reigning AFC champions. They were coming off a win — albeit an uninspiring one — versus the Tennessee Titans and had the opportunity to play loose against the Chiefs, unburdened by any sort of expectation whatsoever.
Despite that, the Raiders still found a way to be disappointing. This was a weird game from a statistical standpoint. Las Vegas was never really in this one at all, leading to some truly abysmal fantasy performances from their players.
Raiders' offense never had a chance
1. 21-0 after six possessions
In their first three drives of the game, the Las Vegas Raiders notched two first-down conversions, one of which came as a result of a defensive penalty by the Kansas City Chiefs. On the other side of the ball, Patrick Mahomes and company were able to find the end zone on each of their first three possessions.
In the blink of an eye, the Raiders were down three scores. It's not as if the Chiefs built the lead quickly and left plenty of game time for Las Vegas to mount a potential comeback either. By the time KC scored its third touchdown, the first half was nearly over. By steadily moving the chains and capitalizing on every chance they had, the Chiefs dominated this game from start to finish, and the Raiders hardly had any chance to respond.
2. 8 penalties for 58 yards
It's not as if Las Vegas' offense was just absolutely putrid in this game. Geno Smith completed nearly 63 percent of his passes, with an average of 4.2 yards per attempt. He didn't even have a turnover in this one. He did fumble once, but the Raiders were able to retain possession.
Ashton Jeanty was held to 3.5 yards per carry, but only had six total rushes. The Raiders just weren't able to move the chains when they needed to, largely due to some backbreaking penalties that put them behind schedule. Between their inability to convert and the Chiefs scoring on literally every possession with Patrick Mahomes under center, this was a uniquely commanding beatdown from KC. It's difficult for Smith, Jeanty, or anyone on the Raiders' offense to make a fantasy impact when they hardly get to touch the ball.
To get all of our key fantasy stats after each Raiders game, find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these numbers against the Chiefs.