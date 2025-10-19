Raiders Must Prove They Can Be Feisty Underdogs in Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders and their Week 7 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, might only be separated by one game in the NFL standings, but the perceptions of these two teams couldn't be more vastly apart. The Raiders have severely underwhelmed compared to their offseason expectations.
There was a lot of optimism that this squad could be a sneaky playoff contender behind a notably improved attack, with Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly leading from the sidelines and Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty carrying them from the backfield. That hasn't been the case at all this year, as they've gone just 2-4 in the first six weeks of the 2025 season.
The Chiefs also had a disappointing 1-2 start to the campaign, but they've turned things around in a big way since Xavier Worthy returned from a dislocated shoulder. They're now sitting at 3-3, but look like true title threats once again with Worthy back in the lineup to flesh out an elite offense.
No one believes in the Raiders in Week 7
Pretty much no one believes that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to be in the playoff picture toward the end of the season, even though they're not that far out at 2-4 through six games. They've been so putrid on both sides of the ball that it's hard to imagine that they'll be able to rally enough to be serious contenders of any kind this year.
But maybe this is where the Raiders will thrive: with their backs against the wall, completely counted out, and supposedly outmatched at every level in their next matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Geno Smith has certainly performed well in those circumstances. Perhaps that's exactly what he needs to turn his season around.
NFL.com's panel of editors doesn't think so, as all five members picked the Chiefs to beat the Raiders by two scores on Sunday. Tom Blair predicted that KC would take it, 29-17:
"The Raiders have a few things going for them, including the presence of Ashton Jeanty and Maxx Crosby and the absence of Josh Simmons on Kansas City's O-line. But they've only beaten the Andy Reid-coached Chiefs four times in 24 previous tries.
Do they look ready to get win No. 5, with Brock Bowers potentially missing another game? I mean, do they even look ready to top 20 points, which they've only done twice this season? Because otherwise, it's going to be awful hard for Vegas to gum up the Chiefs' mini redemption arc."
