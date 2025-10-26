How Raiders' Woeful Start Has Already Impacted Their Future
The Las Vegas Raiders have a few challenging decisions on the horizon, as their attempts to rebuild their offense has failed miserably and has done so much sooner than anyone expected.
Raiders' Conundrum
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look back at the best and worst offseason moves around the National Football League. Barnwell noted that the initial excitement that came with Pete Carroll's arrival has quickly worn off after the Raiders' prized offseason move failed to work out early.
"What can we say? I was optimistic about the arrivals of Carroll and Smith to solidify the two most important jobs within the organization, but the early returns have been disappointing. Smith has put the ball in danger too often and is in serious risk of being benched for Kenny Pickett with one or two more disappointing starts. It would be a surprise if he was back with the team in 2026, even given the fact that the Raiders owe him $18.5 million in guaranteed money next season," Barnwell said.
Heading into the Bye Week, Carroll officially acknowledged that Smith's starting position may not be safe. Carroll alluded to there being more playing time potentially available for reserve players such as Pickett and other players along the offensive and defensive line. The Raiders need a change.
“We'll see. The competition is on. And we're not through thinking that way about opportunities for guys. I thought it was right to get G [Geno Smith] out, and Kenny [Pickett] needs to get some snaps. You know, right off the bat, he screws up and missed the freaking first snap," Carroll said.
‘He just needs some playtime in case we need to call on him, so he feels comfortable jumping in. Darien [Porter], I'm always looking for chances to get him out there and get him playing. So, that's good, and we'll continue to do that. There are guys up front on the offensive line and on the defensive line that we would love to give some playtime to. We stuck a couple guys in there just to get a couple snaps in at the end. They just need to be on the field, so we're going to continue to push that way.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye week.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the bye week.