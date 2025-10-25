What is Next for Raiders DL Jonah Laulu
The Las Vegas Raiders have a budding interior defensive lineman in Jonah Laulu.
Raiders Coaches Rave
Las Vegas' coaching staff has prided itself on developing its young players. Raiders' Head Coach Pete Carroll recently shared his thoughts on Laulu, who has already made his presence felt in several games this season.
"Yeah, I may have said earlier on, that when we first came here and are looking through the film and trying to pick out guys and see stuff, I thought he looked like he really showed traits that, 'Why isn't he a starter?' And so, we've just treated him like that the whole time that we've talked to him and coached him and set our expectations for him, and he's totally living up to it,” Carroll said.
"He's playing great football. It's not just size, weight, speed thing, it's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one on ones, and he's doing a tremendous job. The plays we like the most were the perimeter tackles that he made out on the edge, just showing great effort, really complete effort. So, I'm really fired up for him. He's kind of come out of nowhere, and a local kid and all that kind of stuff. It's a great story, but he's doing it by hard work. Robbie's [Leonard] doing a great job with him, and just can't wait to see what happens next."
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham recently echoed a similar sentiment, noting how far Laulu has come in a short time in the league. Laulu already ranks near the top of the league in sacks by an interior defensive lineman through seven games making him an asset for the Raiders.
"I couldn't be happier with where Jonah is right now. We had him in the pro day, the local pro day, him being a local guy. We were impressed with him then. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him, then when they cut him, we got a chance to get him," Graham said.
"I mean on that pro day, without pads on obviously, he displayed the athleticism, the work ethic, everything that you want from a young defensive lineman. Good knee bend, played with his hands, had to clean up a few things, but it was a good project, one to work with. Then when he got here he was quiet at first, but you could see all the flashes."
