Raiders' New Addition is Already Putting in the Work
The Las Vegas Raiders have already taken significant steps to improve their roster leading up to the regular season. They hope it pays immediate dividends.
Raiders' Mad-Dash to Week 1
The Raiders went from having their backup quarterback position all but figured out to suddenly needing a competent backup quarterback to replace O'Connell. The Raiders' front office had no time to waste. Backup quarterback is quietly a critical position in the National Football League.
Las Vegas would quickly trade a draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett. It was yet another trade for Pickett in a short period. He noted he had little time to think once the trade happened. Pickett was in Las Vegas within 24 hours of the trade being announced.
“Yeah, there's not much time to think. You get the news at night. I was up at 4 A.M. on a flight. Soon as I landed, physical, in the meetings, into practice. You know, there's not much time to think. So, it's just go, which kind of is better," Pickett said.
"You don't have time to sit there and think about what's going on. You're just reacting and being a football player. I'm enjoying it. I think it's a great place to be. The energy, the culture here, I could already tell from day one when I walked in here, it's in a great place. So, looking forward to adding to that.
Pickett joined the Raiders just a few days before the start of the regular season. He will rely on the Raiders' coaching staff and his teammates to help get him up to speed as quickly as possible. Las Vegas needs Pickett ready to go for Week 1 against the New England Patriots.
“I'm just taking a day at a time. You know, this is my third playbook in the last 12 months, pretty much. So, I've learned a lot of football. A lot of things are similar; it’s the terminology that I'm really trying to get down. Constant communication with the coaches, my teammates in the huddle. I've never had to ask a question in the huddle before. This is the first time I'm asking some guys on some routes on conversions and stuff. So, just taking a day at a time and figuring it out.”
