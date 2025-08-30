One Aspect Raiders' Rookies Must Master
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most productive draft hauls of any team in the National Football League. Las Vegas entered the offseason in desperate need of playmakers, and they ensured they addressed the issue as soon as they could.
Las Vegas largely used the NFL Draft to help revamp their skill positions on offense, drafting the draft's top running back, along with two additional wide receivers to pair along Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
The Raiders' Plans for the Rookies
Following cutdown day, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained the fine line he and the Raiders' coaching staff face regarding the development of their rookies. Spytek noted that what is most important is making sure the rookies are able and comfortable doing what is needed.
Spytek knows it is as much on the coaching staff as it is the players. Still, the Raiders rookie skill position players on offense that the Raiders will depend on this season must find a way to build trust with quarterback Geno Smith.
"I wouldn't say it's a battle, but you've just got to know what the guys are capable of, and you don't want to throw rookies into situations, or really anybody, that they're not totally prepared for. And people progress at different levels, and wide receiver is a really hard job to master. It requires a lot athletically, it requires a lot mentally, and it requires a quarterback to trust you, too,” Spytek said.
“I mean, I've been around some really great ones, and if they didn't trust you, you were never going to get the ball ever. And they were pretty vocal about that too. So, Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] have both been doing really well. And bringing in somebody with Amari [Cooper] is somebody that can take a little bit of the pressure off of them, so we don't have to rely so much on them and is also another really good player that's had a really great career that they rely on for advice and can help to teach them what it really looks like."
Smith, Thornton and Bech have worked hard during the offseason and training camp to build trust among each other. Time will tell if that hard work pays off.
