How Unexpected Trade Request Factored Into Recent Raiders' Move
The Las Vegas Raiders are just days away from the start of the regular season. Las Vegas has worked hard to move past last season. However, it will take better results in Week 1 and beyond to solidify the Raiders' improvement.
How the Raiders' New Addition Fits in
The Raiders added veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper shortly before cutdown day, bolstering one of the deepest position groups on their roster.
Cooper had somewhat of a down season as he spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills. Still, he provides a veteran presence to a relatively young unit. He also has the potential to help the Raiders move the ball down the field more and score more efficiently.
His numbers were not great, but Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted that Cooper played solid football last season.
"Well, he played good football for a team that went to the AFC Championship last year, too, and his ability to make unique catches is something that's always stood out for me. And whether or not you're the fastest guy in the world or you're not the fastest guy in the world, you're going to have to make contested catches at this level," Spytek said.
"And he's always been able to do that, and he had many of those last year. In terms of getting him ready to play, that's Alex Guerrero and them having to on board him. They kind of assess where he’s at physically, obviously, he has not been in a camp, so we cannot have an expectation that he's in tip-top shape and ready to play football. But we have a plan for him to bring him along, and that plan will more than likely include him being a big part of the game plan in New England in 10 days, or whatever it is from now."
The Raiders signed Cooper just hours after Meyers' trade request was reported. The timing was noticeable, to put it mildly. Still, Spytek insists Cooper's signing had nothing to do with Meyers' trade request and that the timing was simply coincidental.
"My official answer, and the absolute truth, is it was pure coincidence. Yes, it may not look like that, but it was absolutely a coincidence. We had been talking to Amari [Cooper] for a while, just making sure it was the right fit and we can work the right contract out," Spytek said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and other Raiders-related topics.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.