One Last Move The Raiders Need to Make
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right moves this offseason, which has set up the team to have success next season. One move that the Raiders have not made but need to is extending left tackle Kolton Miller. Miller is a big piece and part of the Raiders organization. Miller is a great leader on and off the field. He is also the anchor for the Raiders' offensive line.
Miller will be entering his last season in 2025 with the Silver and Black. If the Raiders do not try to get a deal worked out before the end of next season, Miller will become a free agent, and there are going to be a lot of teams interested in signing him if he hits the market. The Raiders should not want Miller hitting the market, and they can make sure of that if they extend him.
Miller has been with the franchise since they drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Miller has come in since day one and just gotten to work and he has been one of the most consistent players for the Silver and Black. Miller has also been one of the best left tackles in the NFL during his career with the Raiders. Losing him would be a huge blow to the Raiders.
"Miller is easily the best Raiders offensive lineman. He ranked only 37th in pass block win rate (88.1%) in 2024 but was 25th (89.4%) the season before, and the Raiders were also much better running to the left than running to the right in 2024," said Aaron Schatz of ESPN.
"There's a lot of youth on the Raiders' line, and it would be good to nail down a couple of more years with Miller as the veteran leader of the group."
Miller has expressed how he wants to stay and be a Raider for life.
“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller told reporters during minicamp. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carrol], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”
“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller added. “I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up, getting better each day.”
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Miller!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Raiders!