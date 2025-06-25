How Raiders' HC Pete Carroll Can Make Raider Nation "Proud"
The Las Vegas Raiders went 2-6 at Allegiant Stadium last season. While an unusual number of injuries and several other factors contributed to the team's overall struggles, their struggles at home were especially demoralizing to a fan base desperate for at least a competitive team.
The Raiders are under new leadership and look to change the narrative around what some visiting teams may consider a friendly away game when facing the Raiders. Las Vegas' schedule gives them a legitimate chance of building a strong homefield advantage this season.
The Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. It is hard to believe the Raiders will not be ready to go for that game. Two weeks after that, they play the Chicago Bears at home, a team with several new pieces and a new coaching staff, just like the Raiders.
Their first two home games are undoubtedly winnable, as they would catch the Chargers and Bears early in the season. Raiders fans could be enough to swing one or both of those games in the Raiders' favor. Two weeks after facing the Bears, the Raiders face the Tennessee Titans at home.
Their matchup with the Titans is another winnable game. Two weeks after the Titans game, the Raiders have a week off and come back to face the Jaguars at home the week after. That is another winnable game.
Las Vegas' home matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants are also all winnable games.
While the chances of the Raiders going undefeated at home are slim, they could undoubtedly have a winning record at home, which would help them build a quality advantage at Allegiant Stadium.
At his introductory press conference, Carroll noted his goal of filling up Allegiant Stadium with Raiders fans. However, he knows that it will be up to him and the players putting a productive team on the field to ensure that happens.
"We have a great following in the Raider Nation, and they've made an amazing statement globally. I'm so proud to be part of that and recognizing that we get to represent our following, and here in Las Vegas, to do it in this setting right here where people can't wait to come see us, they can't wait to see what we're all about," Carroll said.
"Wherever our fans come from, we do want to fill up our stadium with our guys. I know that we have a good draw for people. But it's real. This is a real challenge for us, and we're going to go arm in arm, John and I, and we're going to put this thing together in a way that's going to make you proud."
