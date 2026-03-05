Raiders Free Agency Board: Top Targets at Positions of Needs

Free agency should be kind to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, assuming they make the right moves. Yet, with all the needs Las Vegas has on its roster and how bad the 2025 season truly was, it seems nearly impossible for them not to find an improved bunch of players.

Raiders' Needs

The Raiders will be very active in free agency. How they will prioritize their needs remain to be seen. Below are a few options of how the Raiders can address two of their most pressing needs. It is not all inclusive. There are options not listed and needs the Raiders have that are not listed.

Offensive Line

Las Vegas have been confirmed as a team that is interested in offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum to play center. The Raiders may lose offensive guard Dylan Parham, making offensive guard an immediate need. However, there may be better offensive tackles on the market than guards.

That should lead the Raiders to prioritize solidifying the offensive tackle spot next and potentially addressing guard. Or, vice versa, depending on what the Raiders' scout team has seen from draft prospects and the free agency market for guards.

Although offensive guard would then take the top priority, Las Vegas could still add an offensive tackle first, with several of the top free agents on the market being offensive tackles. Kolton Miller has been injured each of the past two seasons. DJ Glaze has served admirably.

However, the Raiders need another fringe-starter and added depth at that position. They could select any of the top free agent offensive tackles. Las Vegas has plenty of money to entice nearly any top free agent at a position of need.

Offensive tackles such as Rasheed Walker and Breden Smith, depending on potential fit in Klint Kubiak's scheme and offensive plans, could be solid additions.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he plans to address the offensive line. Spytek noted that while experience will be a factor, it will not be the deciding factor in how the Raiders address what is undoubtedly their most significant needs.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered,” Spytek said.

“We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

Wide Receiver

The Raiders are all but sure to at least kick the tires on Rashid Shaheed, whom Kubiak is very familiar with. Assuming Las Vegas can come to a reasonable deal, it only makes sense for Shaheed to be the Raiders top choice in free agency at wide receiver.

Still, Spytek has noted that he plans to address the position group with several talented options. This means the Raiders have no need to overpay any wide receiver, regardless of their connections to Kubiak. Alec Pierce is also a solid addition for the Raiders to consider this offseason.

