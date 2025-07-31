WATCH: Raiders Kolton Miller Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best offensive linemen in the National Football League in left tackle Kolton Miller. The veteran tackle recently signed a contract extension that added three more years to his deal with the Raiders.
Miller spoke following training camp.
Following training camp, Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Who stood out to you on either side of the ball so far?
Chinn: "89, Brock [Bowers]. He's a special player. I think [Ashton] Jeanty's been running really well as well. Jakobi [Meyers] he runs really good routes, he challenges us. And Geno [Smith], sometimes he'll throw a ball and just be like, 'yeah, there's not too much you can do about that.''
Q: On the defensive side of the ball, is there a teammate that has caught your eye that you probably didn't know of before you came to Vegas and now that you're like, dang, he can ball?
Chinn: "I'm not going to say I didn't know of him, but I mean, E-Rob [Elandon Roberts]. He's helped our defense so far, a whole lot, just his confidence in the huddle and just his leadership, what's he's expecting of certain guys and in certain situations in practice. Isaiah Pola-Mao, he's been great as well. He's been very communicative, and he showed his leadership as well. So those are just two examples, but yeah, I mean, there's plenty more just around the defense as a whole Maxx Crosby, of course."
Q: Pete Carroll made it very clear when he got here that this is not a rebuild. They want to win now, right? And they want a quick turnaround. You saw that firsthand last year with your former team. Did that experience, to bring that to the table in this locker room, how important is that with you?
Chinn: "I mean, it's great because, like I said, I've seen it last season being in Washington. I mean, it's obviously, it's a different team, a different place, different situation, but like, I've seen what it takes to be able to just kind of have that immediate turnaround, and I think it starts with the guys in the locker room, and I truly believe we have the right people in our locker room."
