How 1 Adjustment Has Shaken Things Up for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made many changes to their roster this offseason. Las Vegas' sweeping changes impacted every position group, except its offensive line. Although Jordan Meredith did not start every game last season, he did start about half of the team's games.
No position group on the Raiders' roster entered the season with as much continuity as their offensive line. Still, an injury to one of their best offensive linemen has undoubtedly impacted Las Vegas' bottom line.
Raiders' Musical Chairs
The Raiders spent the offseason working on multiple combinations along its offensive line, as they wisely understood that there would be a chance one or some of their offensive linemen would suffer an injury throughout the season.
Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson's concussion-related injury has sidelined him for the past two weeks. The Raiders' quick turnaround for their Week 3 road matchup made it a tough ask for Powers-Johnson to return. However, he should be good to go against the Chicago Bears.
Before practice on Thursday, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted that the Raiders have only had their full starting lineup of offensive linemen for one of their three games. Their two losses have been significantly impacted by Powers-Johnson's absence and their overall poor play.
"Yeah, that's just what this league is all about. You better have some depth. We're fortunate we have an extra guard in Alex [Cappa], and Alex has played a lot of really good football in this league, so we feel like we have three guys that can play guard. You're going to get tested, everybody,” Kelly said.
"I don't think anybody's had the same lineup in every single game so far, in the three games in this season in the NFL. So, that's just part of it. So, you hope you can keep your players, and we have a pretty healthy team to be honest with you. Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] is about the only guy we lost the preseason camp. Besides that, it's just been a one-off in a game here or there, but this game through the 17-game season is going to test you from an attrition standpoint."
It is well-known that games are won and lost in the trenches. Las Vegas' two consecutive losses prove that this is indeed the case.
