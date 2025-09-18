What Tough Lessons Raiders Must Learn From Chargers Film
It was a game to forget for Las Vegas Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past Week. Smith did not give his team a chance to win the game, which what a major reason why they did not come out on top.
Smith did not hide from it, and he took all the blame for the Raiders' poor performance on the offensive side of the ball. Smith threw three interceptions, and one came on the first play of the game. It was a game that Smith wanted to forget, but he still had to go back and learn from it.
The Raiders knew everything that went wrong for them in Week 2. But coming out of that game, they knew they had to go back and watch film on it. That is because they want to see what mistakes they made and what they want to do to fix those problems. It was not an easy thing to do, but it was something that was going to get them ready for Week 3 and better than they were before. This Raiders team knows that they need to play better, and the offense has to step up for this team.
Geno Smith
"It was tough to watch, honestly," said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. "You know, there are a lot of things that I wish you knew we would have done better. I would have done better personally. But like I said, you could never just flush that. You've got to learn from it. And that is what I did. I watched it over ten times and just tried to figure out, you know, what I need to do better and a lot of things that were obvious."
"So, being more accurate, you know, taking what they give me, not being so aggressive, and we had chances at the end of the game ... And we did not get it done. A lot to learn from and a lot we will get better at.
Smith on taking what the defense is giving
"I think we might have overdone a little bit. We had a lot of explosives in Week 1, and we wanted to carry that over. I always speak about us being explosive, but being efficient is the number one thing, and so I thought the efficiency was not there, and that would have led some more explosives if we were more efficient. Take what they give me. It is that simple.
