Budding Raiders' Lineman Dissects Loss to Chargers on MNF
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders have a deep rotation of uniquely talented defensive linemen on the roster. One of those players is defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, a Las Vegas native. Laulu is in his second season with his hometown team and continues to develop into a serviceable player.
Laulu spoke following Monday's loss.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: Along those lines, it's kind of caused a little bit of a firestorm out there, and there are people that are questioning is it fair that Tom Brady and his role as an owner and somebody that maybe has some input in the game planning is also a commentator and goes and talks to other teams. Do you understand where people are coming from there?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think Tom [Brady] has really tried to honor that really strictly, and with all respect to the situation of concerns like you're talking about. And I think he's been really good. He is not planning games with us. He's not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have that are really -- they're random, and they're not set up. They're not structured in any way. And he knows. He's very respectful of what he does otherwise, and he's of the opinion that he doesn't want to be that kind of a factor. And so he's not."
Q: There seemed to be some issues in terms of the snap last night, consistent issues. Did you notice that, and do you think that impacted Geno Smith at all?
Coach Carroll: "Well, the one that came off and hit the ground, that was really just Jordan [Meredith] trying to get out of his stance really quick. And the ball hit his butt on the way out and, and so it was a miss-snap. We can be more accurate. Geno [Smith] was reaching for the ball some. We'd like to settle those down. He's pretty good at doing it, so it's not an issue. But that one bad snap was a real mistake. And he got a little over anxious and tried to get out of his stance a little quick and didn't work out."
Q: How did Ashton Jeanty's reads this week compare to Week 1? Coach
Carroll: "He ran the ball well. I thought he hit stuff well. And he went the wrong way on a play and so that was unfortunate and mixes up the whole play. Geno [Smith] goes this way.
“He goes that way. He's still getting it. We have a ways to go here, and I have no problem telling you that. He's going to get better and get more comfortable. He felt more comfortable in this game. He looked good running the football. And we need to just get to him more, just liked to get another eight or nine snaps to him and get around 20. That'd be really nice."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders.