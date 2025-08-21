NFL Analyst Sends Strong Message About the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want to bounce back in a huge way in 2025. The Raiders have changed most of their team from the front office, coaching staff, and some players are new on their roster. They have improved in the most important areas on the team, and they are going to give a lot more than they did a season ago to get wins under their belt. The Silver and Black need to start fast, and that has been the message all offseason long.
Head coach Pete Carroll has this team rolling. From the start of the offseason till now, it has been improvement and competition. That is something that the Raiders, especially Carroll, have preached to their players all offseason long. You are seeing it unfold in training camp, and it is something that this Raiders team needed. They need to go out there and compete. That is something they want to see throughout the regular season as well.
The Raiders have made a lot of noise, and they know they can make some when it counts the most. But they also know that they still have to go out there and prove to themselves and many others that this is not the same Raiders team from the years past. The Silver and Black are in a good position to be successful this season. That has not been a spot that the team has been in in the previous offseason. But this one just feels different in a better way.
Raiders Playoffs?
NFL analyst Louis Riddick likes what the Raiders have done and believes they will be in a position to make a run for the playoffs this season.
"Think about the teams that have made some significant strides and improvements for 2025," said Riddick on First Take. "The Raiders have made some significant improvements. I trust the Raiders right now to find a way to sneak into the playoffs before I would trust the Bengals."
The Raiders, if they take care of the things they have improved on this offseason, will be in a much better spot to win games next season and fight for a playoff spot. For the Silver and Black it is going to be important to get off to a fast start like we have talked about earlier. The Raiders, with a start, will have a lot of confidence.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.