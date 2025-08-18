Who Would the Raiders Take in a 2021 Redraft?
It was just four years ago the last time the Las Vegas Raiders were in the postseason. 2021 seems so far away now, as much shift has happened not only to this team, but across the league. After losing in the first round to the team that eventually made it to the Super Bowl, the Raiders looked as if they were set up for the next couple of years.
However, those next four years wouldn't turn out like they planned, and the team has been on a gradual decline ever since then. Things could've been different for the Raiders, and that sentiment can't be overstated enough when looking at their draft class that year.
The 2021 Raiders draft class included some solid names, such as Malcolm Koonce, Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, and Tre'von Moehrig. The same cannot be said about their first round selection, Alex Leatherwood.
Leatherwood was part of a streak of first-round picks that were wasted on the Raiders' behalf, as none of the players they drafted seemed to pan out. This trend dates back to 2016 and continued all the way to 2020 and then 2021. If the Raiders had the foresight to know who Leatherwood would turn out to be, who would they select instead?
The Redraft
According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders would still opt to go for an offensive lineman, but this time, they'd draft Spencer Brown instead. Brown has been with the Buffalo Bills since he was drafted and has turned out to be one of the best offensive tackles in the league.
"Brown has been excellent, especially as of late. He notched a 77.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and an 83.5 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024, and he was the 12th-most-valuable offensive tackle in the league according to PFF WAR. Brown would have been a better addition to the Raiders’ offensive line than Leatherwood".
Brown is better as a run-blocker, and that would give the Raiders such a big advantage heading into 2025, where they're going to want to rely on Ashton Jeanty and the run game as much as possible. Bottom line is that any player still in the league would give the Raiders more value than Leatherwood did.
