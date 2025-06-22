Why Pete Carroll Is Excited For Ashton Jeanty
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knew exactly what he wanted to do heading into his first draft with the Silver and Black. Carroll knew that the team's biggest need was a running back and that he liked to run the ball as well. So it was a no brainer that Carroll wanted to take the best running back in the 2025 class. And that is what the Raiders did.
The Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And he was the player the Raiders were going to take along. Jeanty will lead the Raiders back field next season and give Carroll the running game that he likes for his offense to have. Jeanty is something special and Carroll knows that and will do everything to make him a top back in the NFL.
Jeanty was the best running back in college last season. He has one of the best seasons in college football history. He was a Heisman finalist and led his Boise State team to the college football playoffs. Something that many did not think was possible, but that is what Jeanty did. Last season, he had all eyes on him and going into his rookie season, it will be the same.
"If you watch him [Ashton Jeanty] enough, there is something about his style that is reminiscent of some other great backs," said Carroll on the Get Got Pod. "He can use the force of the tackler, and he goes with the force, and he glances and bounces like Emitt, like Marshawn, off of things. As opposed to banging into them. He got that, I think, and watched everything, as much as I could, because I was trying to determine if he had the special."
"I am really thrilled that he is on our team and I hope we can really, you know, bring him into the light for everybody can see. So, it would be fun. He is a good kid. I got to stay on him, though. The first couple of days of practice, he was kind of cruising. And I said, wait a minute now, if you are going to be the dude, you got to do something, you got to be special. You need to show these guys you are special. And the best way during this time of year is to do it with your effort."
"Make sure you are busting your a** and you are running out to make those guys chase you, you know. And he responded right away and took off, and sent the message. He is willing to take this load and opportunity."
