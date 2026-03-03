1 Veteran RB Believes Ashton Jeanty Has the Goods

The Las Vegas Raiders' ground game has been an issue that continues to plague them. Through multiple general managers, head coaches, and running backs, the Raiders have struggled to run the ball consistently well.

Las Vegas has finished each of the past three seasons near the bottom of the league in rushing yards.

Up Close and Personal

The Raiders have tried to fix their ground game for several seasons, but has continued to struggle. Their biggest attempt to address the issue was using a top-10 pick on running back Ashton Jeanty.

Las Vegas drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft last offseason, but also added Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal as a veteran presence. Mostert got a close look at Jeanty every day for the 2025 season. Mostert believes Jeanty has the goods.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) reacts with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"First impression, this dude is made of the right stuff. Obviously, you know, he's a rookie, and you know being a first rounder, you have a stature about you, right? You have a you have a requirement. And man, he exceeded that," Mostert recently said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"He exceeded his professionalism and his growth, and me even trying to implement, you know, my my take, and everything that I bring to the game, and, you know, my knowledge behind the game, he just absorbed it like a sponge, and was really, really focused out in and listen, yeah, he's really, he's really a difference maker on that team. And, you know, I got nothing but love for him. He's, he's forever a brother of mine."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Mostert elaborated on his expectations for Jeanty moving forward. Mostert, like many others, believes the sky is the limit for Jeanty, especially with an improved roster and coaching staff around him. Jeanty showed what he could do, even behind arguably the league's worst offensive line.

Jeanty broke the Raiders' rookie record for total yards from scrimmage. Nearly 80 percent of those yards came after contact. Still, Jeanty finished only 25 yards short of rushing for more than 1,000 yards in his rookie season. An improved roster should directly benefit Jeanty.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He's, he's going to continue to do great things. And I'm excited about the I'm excited where he goes. Man, in regards to his career, because he, he's, he's, he's exception to the rule. Let's just say that he's, he's way, way better than people think," Mostert said.

"Obviously, last year, you know, he missed out on 1000 yards. You know, you could see, you know, he had only, he was only 25 yards shy, and I tell you what, man, if, if he can get that 25 yards, he would do it in a heartbeat, within no matter who's in front of them blocking for him. I love that.

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) between drills during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

