How Pete Carroll is Delivering Stability to the Raiders
Stability is paramount for all aspects of life, especially for families, in relationships, and definitely in the workplace. When a person feels that they are working in an environment that offers support, structure and security, their stress level decreases as production, motivation and success tend to increase exponentially. The Las Vegas Raiders haven't enjoyed that level of stability for a long while.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their sixth field boss in 68 years, the New England Patriots are on hire No. 6 since 1991 and the Kansas City Chiefs are working on their sixth in 27 seasons. All of these franchises have seen phenomenal success follow by offering a stable environment.
And then there's the Raiders. Pete Carroll joins a head man ledger consisting of Antonio Pierce, Josh McDaniels, Rich Bisaccia, Jon Gruden and Jack Del Rio in a mere ten years. But Carroll comes with the promise of offering an aspect of business that the Raiders sorely crave.
Pete Carroll, who proactively addresses everything, is very comfortable in his own skin. When he meets with you, it's evident that he's the head coach. You know it, and so does Pete. He doesn't have to prove anything, but his interest in you is genuine.
But he doesn't exhibit a feeling of superiority over anybody. In fact, he owns his failures, and embraces them as a teaching tool. He's addressed and talked with his team about mistakes he feels like he's made in his career. By putting things on the table, players respond.
The biggest tool in Pete Carroll's shed, though, is his why. What's his why? Michael Silver wrote a book recently, "The Why is Everything" that presents a concept of knowing, as a human being, what our priorities are and why they are so important to each and everyone of us. Pete Carroll epitomizes the concept of knowing why he does what he does in all aspects of life.
Pete has talked with his players and ingratiated himself with them. Nothing seems to be off of the table. He talks about everything, about their family, their children, their marriages, their degrees. The leader of men has been described as a partial preacher, a partial therapist, a coach and a prodder. He's all of those things, and he's spreading that philosophy throughout the entire organization, and the infection is so efficacious, there's no doctor that would write a prescription to alleviate such a strain of positivity.
There are still bugs to be worked out in Vegas, though. There is still some uncertainty on the roster, and depth is an issue as the Raiders reside in a division of power alongside the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers. But the first step is stability, and from Mark Davis, Tom Brady and John Spytek to the lowest quality control assistant, everybody is positively embracing the concept. Now, it's time to work on the "Why".
