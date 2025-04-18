Raiders' Shift Gears in Mock Draft, Add to Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst ground game of any team in the National Football League last season, finishing last in yards per game. However, they have so many positions that need help that the draft could go many different directions for the Silver and Black.
Cameron Sheath of the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft, which has the Raiders bypassing their need for an improved ground game and skipping on running back Ashton Jeanty.
However, Sheath has another top option that would be a good fit.
"The Raiders’ running game was so bad in 2024 that it was incredibly difficult not to put Ashton Jeanty here. But in a deep running back class, Mason Graham provides the team with an opportunity to pivot and build a dominant defensive line," Sheath said.
Sheath noted that pairing Graham with the likes of Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby would help add talent and depth to a Raiders' defensive line that is in desperate need of it. Wilkins' injury last season showed how little depth the Raiders have along its defensive line.
"Graham is a high-impact player with the speed, quickness, and power to disrupt the game in both phases. Graham may not have the ceiling of a player like Jalen Carter, who athletically has more to offer, but his knack for interior penetration and stout run defending will make him an instant key contributor in the NFL," Sheath said.
"After signing the face of its franchise, Maxx Crosby, to a massive new deal during the offseason, the Raiders can double down in Round 1. If veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could return to full health to join Crosby and Graham in 2025, Las Vegas’ defense could be trouble for the AFC West."
The Raiders must find a way to secure another productive draft class, after doing so last season. Another solid draft class should help the Raiders, as they continue to try to bounce back from years of subpar draft picks.
While the Raiders undoubtedly need help for their ground game, adding to the defensive line would be smart. Las Vegas plays in a division that contains Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Improving their pass rush makes sense, especially if Jeanty is off the board.
