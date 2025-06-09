Candidates to Lead Raiders in Tackles
The Las Vegas Raiders had a fine season on the defensive side of the ball last season, despite several injuries.
With players back to full health, the Raiders could be one of the better units in the NFL, as they were in the second half of the 2023 season.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has remained with the team through two coaching staff changes, as he is an excellent tactician who players enjoy playing for. His impact has been felt even when the team’s stars are not on the field.
The Raiders have a few candidates who could lead the team in tackles. It is more unpredictable than in the last few years, as Robert Spillane held that title.
So, who are they?
Let’s identify three Raiders defenders who could do it.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby - The player who always hustles the hardest on defense for the Raiders, Crosby has come close to the tackle title in years past.
It is rare for a defensive lineman to lead his team in tackles, even a player with a motor as high as Crosby’s. However, with a fully healthy season, it is not out of the realm of possibility to see him do it.
Crosby led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023, so he is constantly in the backfield. Could he surpass some Raiders linebackers and defensive backs as the tackle leader?
Linebacker Elandon Roberts - The player the Raiders brought in to replace Spillane, Roberts is expected to make numerous plays around the football.
Roberts is a solid middle linebacker who has totaled double-digit tackles twice in his career. He takes over communication responsibilities, so he should be around the ball often.
Linebackers often lead their teams in tackles, so Roberts may be the likeliest candidate on this list.
Safety Jeremy Chinn - A healthy Jeremy Chinn is a difference maker for a defense.
Chinn had arguably the best season of his career for the Washington Commanders last year, totaling 117 tackles, seven for loss, three quarterback hits, five passes defended, a forced fumble, an interception, and two sacks.
Chinn’s 117 tackles would have been second on the team to Spillane last season. With Spillane gone, Chinn could have a clear path to the tackle title.
