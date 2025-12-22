Why the Raiders' Defense Needs Another Retooling

Things have been bad for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Nothing has gone their way, and it has been an ugly scene all season for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have not made anything look good this season. Improvement has not been there, and that was something they talked about all season long. It just has not been the season that they envisioned and that many expected when they came in with all the changes they made this offseason.

One thing that stayed the same was the Raiders defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. That was one of the biggest non-moves that the Raiders made this offseason. Graham, since coming over to Las Vegas back in 2022, has been great for the team.

This defense has improved each season that Graham has been here, but that has changed this season. The Raiders' defense has shown sparks of what it could look like when they are playing their best. It just has not been consistent.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) blocks against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Recently, they have been struggling in a major way. And it is getting worse and worse by the game. What it made look like is a defense that has no idea what is going on, or Graham has lost it. But it has not been that.

In fact, many would say that Graham has not been able to run the defense as he has in the past, or as he wants to do. It has looked a whole lot like head coach Pete Carroll's defense. That Cover three that he likes to play and that has not changed a bit.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll, Patrick Graham | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Graham is a great defensive coordinator, and his time with the Raiders could be coming to an end. Graham could get head coaching looks, but even if he does not, he could go to another team that could help him better in search of a big-time coaching job.

The Raiders have a lot of questions they need to answer all over the roster and the franchise in the coming weeks and months. The head coach job and the quarterback position are at the very top of the list, but the fate of the Raiders' defense and how it is led is another question the Raiders need to answer.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Graham and Carroll.