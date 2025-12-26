Putting Raiders DE Maxx Crosby's Season in Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2-13 season has overshadowed productive individual seasons for several players on their roster. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has played his usual brand of rugged, physical, and dependable football this season. Crosby continues to keep coordinators up at night.

Crosby's Production

The Raiders ' defense has kept the team afloat many times this season, largely behind Crosby's production and the attention opposing offenses dedicate to him on essentially every play. Crosby is currently second in the league in tackles for loss this season, only behind Myles Garrett.

Still, Las Vegas ' start defensive end has 15 more tackles on the season than Garrett. Crosby's 10 sacks on the season mark yet another season in which he has registered double-digit sacks. Crosby was recently selected for the fifth Pro Bowl of his career, a testament to his steady play this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes a reception as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shortly after Crosby's most recent Pro Bowl nod, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained his thoughts on both Crosby and Garrett. The Raiders have played the Cleveland Browns in back-to-back seasons. The Raiders have had a very up close and personal look at Garrett.

"I don't like to draw comparisons. I mean, Myles Garrett's a good player, a great player. Maxx [Crosby] is a great player. I'm sure I can remember, I don't have it in front of me, one of the goals for Maxx, I think it was about TFLs," Graham said.

"You have to ask him about that. But the thing that stands out about Maxx, a guy who, if you single him up in the pass rush, he's going to win. We talk about that like, 'If they do, single you up, go in.' He understands that. That's what we want. "

Graham noted that both players are great in their own right. However, Crosby's versatility at the position is undoubtedly noteworthy. He is a threat in any situation.

“But the fact that how he plays the run, in terms of tackles for loss, setting the edge, and he's a true, complete player, that's why it's like going back to Rob Ninkovich, when they were talking about how Ninkovich, when I had him, how he's running all over the field and stuff like that," Graham said.

I got that, but this is also, let's be very clear, it's a very skilled defensive end. His plays aren't just hustle; this guy's skilled. He's a skilled pass rusher; he's a skilled run defender. He works at all of it. And, I mean, it's a pleasure to be around him."

