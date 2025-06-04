Elandon Roberts is All In on Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Elandon Roberts during free agency this offseason.
Roberts comes over from the Pittsburgh Steelers and will replace Robert Spillane, who left for the New England Patriots, as the middle linebacker.
Roberts said he was not overly thrilled about being a free agent again, but signing with such a historic franchise revitalized his love for the game of football.
With this type of energy, Roberts will help alleviate the loss of Spillane and possibly replace his production.
So what went into Roberts’ decision to join the Silver and Black? He joined Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to explain.
“When I got that phone call to come to the Raiders, and knowing what’s built, I was like, ‘Yeah,’” he said. “No lie, and I told my wife this. I was thinking about playing one or two more years, but I was only feeling like that because I didn’t feel like it could be me. When I signed here, you see me. I don’t leave the facility. I’m all in. I tell my wife. I have about three or four years. I’m back feeling young.”
Roberts did not have what he was looking for in a culture fit until he joined the Silver and Black this offseason.
“You don’t know what you need until you don’t have it. When you can’t influence the young ones and put the team on your back how you really want to do it, for a little minute, I was like, ‘What the hell?’ And then now, it’s just like, ‘Yeah, it’s time to go.’ So, it’s feeling great.”
Roberts has been part of several winning organizations, having been a part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories in 2017 and 2019. He is looking to bring that winning experience to the Raiders and help lead a team hungry to return to the playoffs.
The Raiders need answers on defense beyond the trenches, and Roberts provides one. He will take over the green dot and is now responsible for relaying the play call to his teammates.
Roberts is a seasoned veteran who knows what winning football looks like in the NFL. He sees that with this Raiders squad.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Roberts and Crosby here.
Remember to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby, and Roberts.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.