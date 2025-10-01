Week 4 Grades Show What Went Wrong for the Raiders
It was another game for the Las Vegas Raiders, where they saw their veteran quarterback struggle to get the offense going. Geno Smith had another three-interception game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.
This is another game in which the Raiders did not perform well on the offensive side of the ball in the passing game because of the turnovers that Smith is having. Something that the Raiders preach is not to turn the ball over, and Smith has done it too many times already this season.
In a game where the Raiders showed they had won easily and were they saw their rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finally break out, it was one that got away. The Raiders' offensive line also played well in this one, and it was showing improvement, which has been a huge concern for the Silver and Black. The Raiders played well overall, but the one thing that hurt the Raiders the most was the costly turnovers by Smith. That is something you do not expect to see from your veteran quarterback.
The defense of the Raiders had a good performance. They were led by the best defensive player in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. Crosby had his first interception of his career, and what a force all game long. Crosby is looking better each week and he is not going to stop. They just need the offense to do their part, and this team will be on its way. It is getting frustrating for this team that they are not getting the production from the offense that they want. It is something that they to change fast.
Week 4 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Bears:
- Overall: 66.4
- Offense: 60.3
- Pass: 27.1
- PBLK: 73.2
- RECV: 59.0
- RUN: 78.7
- RBLK: 62.0
Defense vs Bears
- Defense: 67.7
- RDEF: 62.0
- TACK: 56.1
- PRSH: 69.9
- COV: 62.8
- SPEC: 63.0
The biggest takeaway from the Raiders' PFF grades offense on the receiving end. To have a grade of 27.1 in the passing game is unacceptable. Everything else was there on both sides of the ball. Now the Raiders are going to be challenged in facing a tough opponent in Week 5 on the road.
