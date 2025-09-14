How the Raiders Are Built to Neutralize the Chargers
Entering the season, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff expressed confidence in a defense that had several unpoven pieces in critical positions. Week 1 showed why the Raiders are confident, but a Week 2 win would do more than help the Raiders' confidence.
Where the Raiders Are Strong
Last Sunday against the New England Patriots, the Raiders' defense was one of the primary reasons Las Vegas won. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham repeatedly lined Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and others up a multiple spots along the defensive line.
It was a productive decision, as the Raiders defense secured multiple pressures and sacks.
Following practice earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how the versatility of Crosby, and the rest of the defensive line help him. Graham noted how much flexibility the Raiders' defensive line gives him as a play caller.
"Anytime you have versatility with the front, especially myself being a front guy, I get a little smile and happy about that. And when they have success with it, then there's more buy in because, again, they have habits in terms of where they line up and what they like to do," Graham said.
"Just like when I played, I liked to line up on one side. We used to fight about lining up on that side. But for them to have success in the different spots, that's the key thing to help build it and help give me more versatility as we move forward, or flexibility as move forward."
Graham further explained how the physical tools many of the Raiders' defensive linemen possess factors into things as well. Graham's decision to move players around directly impacted last Sunday's game. It will take similar moves to beat the Chargers on Monday night.
"To me, most of the time when you're moving a longer body in there, it's their length, and then when you're talking about a defensive end, it's their quickness in terms of what the guards and centers have to normally deal with," Graham said.
"So that's the biggest thing, and especially if a guy like Maxx [Crosby], who uses his hands, I mean, he's able to keep those guys off of him, use his length, quickness. The combination of those two are probably the most critical when you move them down in there."
