How Malcolm Koonce's Development Has Become a Raiders Bright Spot

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been the team's most prominent bright spot this season. Las Vegas' defense has been the saving grace of an otherwise forgettable season.

One Veteran's Emergence

Entering last season, defensive end Malcolm Koonce was expected to take the next step in his progression, as he entered a contract season. Koonce ended the 2023-24 season trending upward, after a strong half of the season. However, the next season was cut short in crushing fashion.

Just days before the Raiders ' first game of the 2024-25 season, Koonce suffered a season-ending injury, foreshadowing what was to come for an injury-plagued Raiders team. Koonce has spent most of this season, understandably, getting back into the swing of things after a year off.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' defense is coming off a shaky, but overall positive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. The unit looks to get back to its normal ways this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas' defense shut down Denver's defense in their first matchup in Week 10.

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham sounded off on Koonce's performances over the past couple of weeks. Graham noted that Koonce's success has been a product of his hard work and his teammates on the second and third levels of the Raiders' defense.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) defend against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I think really, when you talk about sacks, most of the time, it's coming from a combination of coverage and pressure. So, I think, he's probably the first one to tell you he's got to be thinking the guys behind him cover."

"So, that's one thing. And then more sacks are made in terms of just relentless pursuit to the ball. You talk about the one in Cleveland where he took it up high, counted back, that was an effort play,” Graham said.

Graham noted that Koonce's growth has been all-encompassing. The more games Koonce plays after last season's injury, the more confident he becomes. Koonce has gradually picked up his production, registering one sack in each of the Raiders' previous two games.

“So, again, the health thing, you'd have to talk to him about that, because when he's up, he's up. But I think it's a combination of the coverage. I think it's a combination of just that relentless pursuit and maybe getting more comfortable, and just again, as we accumulate games, we have more awareness of what they're doing, because nothing really changes that much so. But he's an aware football player."

