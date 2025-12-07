Raiders Know Who the Recipe for Success Will Depend On

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in search of identity even after 12 games. At the very least, Las Vegas knows who to turn to in this difficult time.

Raiders' Leadership

The Raiders are in the middle of another long losing streak. Las Vegas' season has been filled with injuries and losses. The Raiders' injury report was filled with names on Friday, including defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained that Crosby is still expected to play on Sunday. This is good news for a Raiders team that is already dealing with a slew of other injuries. Crosby is the last player the Raiders can afford to lose to an injury.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA: Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

"Maxx [Crosby] is going to play. I can't believe him not playing. We really wanted to maximize the rest opportunity here. He's planning on playing, but it still has to go down this way," Carroll said.

Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that although the Raiders are set to play many of their younger players, their veterans, such as Crosby and Adam Butler, will continue to lead the way.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA: Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

"They did a good job from day one when they got here of falling in line. You have a group of them in the front. So again, I think just naturally, they’re around Maxx [Crosby] a lot and AB [Adam Butler], E-Rob [Elandon Roberts], so they got good leaders there,” Graham said.

“So, like, okay, you want to see how it's done, they've all done it at a high level, been real productive. So, they just, ‘Hey, if you have questions, ask them.’ And then on the back end, I mean, like, Darien [Porter] is real steady, works his craft. And Greedy [Vance], same thing. Those guys are hard workers and they're good listeners, I will say that. They're definitely good listeners, too.”

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a play with defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

As the Raiders limp to the finish line of a challenging 2025, they will need their veterans more than ever. The Raiders' coaching staff plans to play more of their young players over the final five games of the season, but they will go as far as their veterans take them.

Las Vegas does not have much to play for, as they have a 2-10 start to the season. The Raiders are now looking towards the future, and it is time for them to give their younger players valuable playing time. This will only help them in the long run.

