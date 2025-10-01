This Raiders Veteran Has Taken His Game to New Heights
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Chicago Bears was nothing short of disappointing. Still, there were some things the Raiders can hang their hat on moving forward.
The Standard
It is no secret that the Raiders have one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas' star defensive lineman missed the final handful of games last season but has returned with a vengeance.
Crosby filled the stat sheet against the Bears, while also notching his first career interception. Crosby played so well against Chicago that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams praised Crosby as arguably the best player he has played against since he was drafted.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll also praised Crosby and his performance on Sunday.
“I mean, really, his play is just crazy good. If you think about it, this is what I've been impressed with, because I've been here through the preseason with him, he did those same things in preseason," Carroll said.
"Every time he's been on the field, he makes things happen, and he's doing it with very limited opportunities, because he's getting doubled all the time in pass pro, and the ball is going away from him the whole time in the games, they're running away from him, but he makes plays in the backside."
“And if you challenge him, he's been there. I mean, he's all over the football and almost had two picks. This was his first pick he ever got. I'm shocked at that, because he just seems like he should have had more in the same circumstances, the perimeter passing game, he's eliminating it by himself by knocking the balls down and challenging the quarterback. But the best part about it, that's who Maxx [Crosby] is," Carroll said.
“And you guys know, because you’ve been around him, you listen to him, you hear him, and how consistent he is about his approach to the game and all of that. It should be as celebrated as you can make it, because he's the real deal, and it's a joy to watch him work, joy to watch him play, and you don't know what's going to happen next. He's got a little bit of unpredictability about him in a lot of areas of his life, and it's a wonderful attribute that comes through in his play and for his teammates and all of that. So couldn't be more proud of him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.