Raiders Veteran Ian Thomas In Line to Be TE3
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 NFL season looking to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders are coming off a bad showing in the 2024 season and now with a new head coach in Pete Carroll, they will have a leader who knows how to get things going in the right direction with a franchise that has been struggling to find stability and wins.
The one bright spot from last year's team was the play of tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had one of the best, if not the best rookie seasons ever. Bowers broke a lot of records in his first season in the National Football League and made a new for himself in year one. Bowers will be one of the key weapons in this offense with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The Raiders do have another young, talented tight end in Michael Mayer, who can be a good piece in the Chip Kelly offense as well. Mayer and Bowers can do it all and will do anything this team needs to make it successful. These are two players you want on your team, and the Raiders have them. And they can be on the field together a lot next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders signing veteran tight end Ian Thomas on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Then you come to a guy that the Raiders signed, Ian Thomas. He has played eight years and he is from Indiana University; he is a Hoosier," said Carpenter. "He played eight years in Carolina. I think were two games last season, but after his fifth game, he got injured and missed the rest of the year. This is an intriguing guy. They like him. And there is a lot to like. It is not like he has been an all pro, but he has found ways to stick around."
"If you are going to be the third tight end on any NFL tight, you've got to be a solid special teamer and he is. But you've got to offer something because Chip Kelly is going to use you. And there is a lot of interest there. And this guy brings a wealth of experience, and he is a good guy to have in the locker room."
