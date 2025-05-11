Raiders' Michael Mayer on Improving in Year 3
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 NFL season looking to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders are coming off a bad showing in the 2024 season, and now with a new head coach in Pete Carroll, they will have a leader who knows how to get things going in the right direction with a franchise that has been struggling to find stability and wins.
The one bright spot from last year's team was the play of tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had one of the best, if not the best rookie seasons ever. Bowers broke a lot of records in his first season in the National Football League and made a new for himself in year one. Bowers will be one of the key weapons in this offense with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
The Raiders do have another young, talented tight end in Michael Mayer, who can be a good piece in the Chip Kelly offense as well. Mayer and Bowers can do it all and will do anything this team needs to make it successful. These are two players you want on your team, and the Raiders have them. And they can be on the field together a lot next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Michael Mayer improving in year three on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Second on the depth chart is Michael Mayer," said Carpenter. "And Michael is a very good tight end ... So Michael Mayer comes in, first year, struggled with some physical issues. Last year had some personal issues. This is a money year for him. He is going to have to poop or get off the pot, he has to have a money year in year three."
"But here is the deal with Mayer, can he stay with his blocks longer. Very good blocker, better than most tight ends at blocking. I clearly put Michael Mayer, in the top half of NFL tight ends. He is not a top 10 guy, but he is in the top half. I love him as a pass catcher. I think he can get a little bit more crisp on his route tree. And I think there are things he can do there. But he is a solid number two, and I think there are teams that would like him as a number one."
