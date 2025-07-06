Analyst: Don't Sleep on the Raiders Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders went to work this offseason and made sure that they did everything they could to compete next season.
The Raiders want to be better than they were last season. In 2024, nothing went the way the Raiders wanted it to go. They had a very disappointing season in many measures. On both sides of the ball, it was a struggle to find consistency. Once something went wrong for the Silver and Black last season, it just kept getting worse for them.
Fast forward to this offseason, the franchise has made some major changes to the team, which will give the team a better chance to be successful next season. From top to bottom, the Raiders looked at how they could get better in 2025, and they did that.
One of the first moves they made was looking for a new head coach. And they got the one they need in Pete Carroll. He comes with a lot of experience, and it is what the Raiders needed heading into 2025.
The Raiders also got a new general manager who is well respected around the league. John Spytek knows how to find talent, and that is what he has done with the Raiders in his first offseason in Las Vegas. Spytek and Carroll did a good job in the 2025 NFL Draft addressing the position they needed and what players would best fit with the scheme the Raiders will have.
Carroll and Spytek went straight to work and did not look back. They have put together a good roster for the Silver and Black and they are expected to make a lot of noise next season.
"Yes it is a re-vamped everything," said John Breech of CBS Sports. "We have Pete Carroll at the top, we have a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback, and the biggest question for me is what is Geno Smith going to look like in Chip Kelly's offense?"
"Kelly is good at designing an offense around his best players. That is Brock Bowers, he is uncatchable. I think what we are going to see is that Chip Kelly is going to have Bowers on the field. He is going to have Michael Mayer out in the field. This is going to be a tight-end-heavy offense."
