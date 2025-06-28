Why Raiders Will Be Better in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be better than they were last season. In 2024, nothing went the way the Raiders wanted it to go. They had a very disappointing season in many measures. On both sides of the ball, it was a struggle to find consistency. Once something went wrong for the Silver and Black last season, it just kept getting worse for them.
Fast forward to this offseason, the franchise has made some major changes to the team, which will give the team a better chance to be successful next season. From top to bottom, the Raiders looked at how they could get better in 2025 and they did that. One of the first moves they made was looking for a new head coach. And they got the one they need in Pete Carroll. He comes with a lot of experience, and it is what the Raiders needed heading into 2025.
The Raiders also got a new general manager that is well respected around the league. John Spytek knows how to find talent, and that is what he has done with the Raiders in his first offseason in Las Vegas. Spytek and Carroll did a good job in the 2025 NFL Draft addressing the position they needed and what players would best fit with the scheme the Raiders will have.
The team got better at the quarterback position as well. They traded for veteran Geno Smith. That gives the Raiders a massive upgrade at the most important position in the National Football League. In the draft, they also added top running back Ashton Jeanty with their first round pick.
As you can tell, the Raiders have new faces and new players that are upgrades on this team heading into the new season. But this team will still have to go out and prove they are the right players to turn things around for the team. But will the 2025 Raiders be better than the 2024 Raiders?
"Big changes afloat in Las Vegas, but the headlines overlook the details that plague this roster," said the Athletic. "The upgrades at quarterback and throughout the coaching staff should help this team win at least six games, and if DT Christian Wilkins — who is still not practicing after suffering a Jones fracture last October — returns to form, they could surprise."
"But I’m not expecting a Chargers-like playoff surprise from Carroll’s Raiders. Ashton Jeanty is human, after all."
