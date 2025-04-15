Raiders Connected to Oregon Defensive Star
After losing starting linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Elandon Roberts and Devin White, both giving the room much needed experience and talent.
When factoring in the long-term plan for the new Raiders, youth will be needed sooner as opposed to later. In a recent 33rd Team seven-round mock draft, Kyle Crabbs projects the Raiders to take Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, giving them that needed youth.
Bassa is no slouch of a prospect, he is ample in coverage and fits all the modern sensibilities of what a linebacker should be. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 6 linebacker in the draft.
"Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level," wrote Trevor Sikkema. "Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme."
Bassa is a chess-piece linebacker and would likely be able to fit in multiple schemes for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham was able to turn Spillane into a top-flight tackler after just two years working with him, and Bassa is a superior athlete with more to work with than Spillane.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein grades Bassa as a fourth-round player and Next Gen Stats likes the chances of the Ducks star developing into a quality starter.
"Bassa is a weak-side linebacker prospect who played inside at Oregon to get the best athletes on the field," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a little bit mechanical as a run defender and will flow downhill before properly diagnosing, but he keeps himself clean using his hands to separate. He needs to pursue with better leverage to prevent overflow, but he does what is needed to get involved with the play. He’s capable on passing downs, with man-cover talent and an ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer. A move to Will linebacker would allow Bassa to play more run-and-hit football, which could bolster his chances as a good ‘backer with the potential to develop into a starter."
