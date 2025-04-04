REPORT: Raiders LB Draft Rankings

Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders need a young linebacker and the 2025 NFL Draft can provide them with a high-end talent. Who are the 10 best available?

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team linebacker Jeffrey Bassa of Oregon (2) signals during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely invest in a linebacker during the 2025 NFL Draft, going with youth and talent to match with new acquisitions Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a ranking of the draft's best talent -- which linebackers stand out?

1. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Sikkema: "Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player."

2. Jalon Walker, Georgia

Sikkema: "Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who presents box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential."

3. Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Sikkema: "Knight will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is a mature player with good processing and fundamentally sound tackling. His run-defense angles can be a bit overaggressive, but you'll take that trade-off due to how well he moves in coverage and when pursuing ball carriers."

4. Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

Sikkema: "Schwesinger is light for an NFL linebacker, but his elite processing speed and intelligence give him starter and impact ability as a Mike or Will linebacker for a 4-3 defense."

5. Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi

Sikkema: "Paul needs to add some mass to his frame, but he can eventually become a starting Will linebacker in the league, thanks to his athleticism and intelligence."

6. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Sikkema: "Bassa is an intriguing former safety who now has a home at the linebacker level. Despite his lower weight for the position, he is not shy about making contact or doing dirty work. He is a smooth mover but does lack some twitch, which can be mitigated with continued improvement in anticipation. A vocal leader at Oregon, he could be a nice coverage linebacker in any scheme."

7. Barrett Carter, Clemson

Sikkema: "While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker."

8. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

9. Kobe King, Penn State

10. Cody Simon, Ohio State

Sikkema: "Simon is a traditional inside linebacker who would play best in a 3-4 with a fellow inside linebacker next to him. His length and overall athletic limitations likely make him a rotational and reserve linebacker who plays soundly to round out a depth chart."

