Raiders Mock: 3rd Round Steal from Ole Miss
The Las Vegas Raiders want to surround Geno Smith with weapons; a third target to go alongside All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and top current option Jakobi Meyers.
If the Raiders opt to not take Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, the table is set for a second- or third-round selection of the position.
33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs projected the Raiders to select Ole Miss' Tre Harris with the No. 68 pick in the third round.
Per a scouting profile from Pro Football Focus, Harris projects as more of a slot player.
"Harris projects as an alluring WR3 type for an offense that likes to push the ball down the field. His route tree and separation rates leave something to be desired, but he can keep a defense honest with his field-stretching ability," his profile reads. "Harris was an under-recruited athlete out of high school who mainly played quarterback but transitioned to receiver when he arrived at Louisiana Tech. He played three seasons with the Bulldogs before joining Ole Miss and becoming the go-to receiver in Lane Kiffin’s spread, vertical offense.
"He brings above-average size to the position and has a ton of experience catching deep passes. But despite Harris’ size and outside skill set, he does not have much experience versus press due to the nature of Ole Miss’ offense. He also lacks varied releases off the line, outside of a speed release.
"Harris’ contested-catch numbers are lower than ideal, and his separation rate against single coverage is below 20%. His long speed is adequate for his role, even if it is more build-up speed than quick-twitch speed. He possesses quick feet and hips for his size, but he doesn’t run many routes outside of basic gos, posts and comebacks. He also has some nice impact blocks on tape."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft. He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts. He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage. His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an 'X' receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.