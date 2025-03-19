Tetairoa McMillan Pulling Away as Raiders Best Option
There is a lot to like about Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
A big-framed pass-catcher at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, with a well-rounded skill-set and 4.48 40-yard dash speed. Remember, the 40 is most important for wide receivers and defensive backs, as the mechanism of carrying the football typically slows players down.
For the aforementioned positions, speed is critical to create separation -- or lock it down. While the 40 might be overblown for other positions, it is those directly affected by it in the passing game that need to thrive on it.
So McMillan's Pro Day 40-yard dash performance is no small feat considering the size he is working with.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been consistently projected to take either McMillan or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is a bona fide walk-in impact player and, by most accounts, a generational prospect.
The mock drafts in favor of McMillan, however, seem more abundant as of late.
The Raiders have arguably the best playmaking tight end in the league with Brock Bowers, who practically turned the rookie record books into his own personal journal in 2024. But that's just one player. Jakobi Meyers, who took the role as WR1 last season after the Davante Adams trade, is more suitable as a No. 2 option.
If the Raiders were to select McMillan with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (and they would have to -- he won't last long), they would be getting a big-time weapon to pair with Bowers, bolstering the offense and Geno Smith's arsenal in a critical way for head coach Pete Carroll.
This would be a solid long-term move, too; the future at the quarterback position is still lurking, whether it is a draft pick in 2025 or 2026. McMillan would only add to a healthy environment for that quarterback of the future.
McMillan's draft evaluation from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein garners a comparison to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
