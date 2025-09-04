Raiders Veterans Continue to Lend a Helping Hand
The Las Vegas Raiders strategically put together a roster they feel confident in as they are set to begin their first season under Pete Carroll.
Veterans Lending a Hand
The Raiders have a healthy mix of young players and veterans on their roster as they kick the season off. However, the Raiders do not just have any rookie on their roster, they have one of the highest drafted running backs in recent memory and a desperate need for his skill set.
Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is a homerun threat every time he touches the ball. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained his excitement about Jeanty.
"Yeah, I'm so excited for him, not just this one game, obviously, it's our most important game, but just as he grows throughout his career, throughout the season, all the experiences," Smith said.
"I can think back and being a rookie, and there's a lot of things that you don't know, and you have to experience in order to gain that knowledge that you need. So, for me, I try to help him as much as I can, but there's things that he's just got to learn through experience. And I look forward to really helping him and guide him through that."
As Jeanty prepares for the first regular season game of his career, Jeanty noted which of the Raiders' veterans has helped him out the most since he was drafted. He noted veteran running back Raheem Mostert has been one of the primary veterans helping him so far.
"I'd say Raheem [Mostert] honestly, just him obviously being a running back in the room, older guy who has been doing it for a long time, and not just from a football perspective, but just even different things off the field he's helped me with as well," Jeanty said.
"He's given a lot [of advice], but I would say for sure taking care of your body. He really stressed that to me a lot of times. Take care of your body because it's a long season, and I want to play for a long time."
All eyes will be on Jeanty when the Raiders take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. Las Vegas needs Jeanty to impact the game in one or multiple ways, as his presence alone gives the Raiders a threat they have not had in a while.
