Who Makes the Raiders Roster on the Defensive Line?
The Las Vegas Raiders' strongest unit comes on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders' defensive line is the strongest unit on this team, and they are ready to get better and get after the quarterback in 2025. This unit was good last season, but a couple of injuries occurred, and they had to overcome those. Now, going into the new season, the Raiders' defensive line is strong and has players looking to have career years.
The Raiders' defensive line is going to be led by Pro Bowl Maxx Crosby and by veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. When you have two players and guys like Butler and Crosby on your roster, you are in good hands. Butler and Crosby do so much for this team, both on and off the field. These guys are going to make sure the rest of the defensive line is ready to go this season, and they want to have the best season of their careers as well.
The Raiders have one of the best defensive line coaches, if not the best one in the NFL, in Rob Leonard. Leonard has made the defensive line better each season. Leonard will now try to have a top defensive line group in the National Football League, and he has his players ready to go; they are better because of him.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about who makes the roster for the Raiders on the defensive line on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Defensive Line
"You turn your attention to the defensive line. Maxx Crosby is in. Malcolm Koonce is in. Tyree Wilson in. Charles Snowden in. Those are your four defensive ends," said Carpenter. But where it gets interesting on the defensive line is the defensive tackles. I think your starting tackles if the season started today are Thomas Booker IV and Adam Butler. Then I got Tonka Hemingway making it, JJ Pegues making it, and then either Jonah Laulu or Zack Carter."
"Laulu is a player that I really like. I think he is ahead of Carter. I have him on my 53-man roster. He did not have a good game in Seattle; he needs to correct that quickly. But I got Jonah Laulu making it over Zack Carter, but I think it is very close. It is very close."
