Raiders Protect Themselves with Smart, Underrated Move
The Las Vegas Raiders have roster decisions, both big and small, this offseason, many of which have already been made behind closed doors. Some of those roster decisions have started to trickle out, as more are sure to follow.
The Raiders face many questions on both sides of the ball. Although their offense will receive most of the attention this offseason, their defense quietly needs even more of an overall than their offense. The Raiders cannot afford any missteps, especially at positions of need.
Las Vegas is already facing several questions at the defensive end position this offseason, as Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby could both be on the move. On Friday, Las Vegas quickly took care of a move that made too much sense for them to pass up.
League insider, Mike Garafolo, recently reported that Las Vegas has re-signed defensive end Charles Snowden.
"The have extended a tender to exclusive rights free agent DE Charles Snowden, who had three sacks and his first career INT in 15 games (nine starts) this past season," Garafolo said.
What It Means
Snowden was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, meaning all the Raiders had to do was offer him a contract at the league minimum, and he would be locked in. The offer alone prohibited Snowden from negotiating with other teams.
Contract details have not been released, but at the very least, the Raiders had to offer Snowden the league minimum, which accounts to a slight raise for Snowden. The move keeps a dependable defensive end on the option while the Raider search for more players at the position.
Snowden will spend more time with defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, whom he is familiar with. The veteran gives the Raiders a little more flexibility at the position. Considering all the Raiders had to do was offer Snowden a slight raise, his talent, and the positional need, it makes sense.
This move will not move the needle. However, it was a move the Raiders absolutely had to make, all things considered. Snowden's potential makes this a solid move and helps the Raiders moving forward. Defensive end will not be a position where Las Vegas' hand will be forced this offseason.
Leonard's presence looms large in this decision. The Raiders' defense will be molded in Leonard's vision. Snowden is a part of that. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently shared his thoughts on Leonard, his new defensive coordinator and former defensive line coach.
“He's a great young coach. Pete [Carroll] interviewed him to be a defensive coordinator last year. I sat in an interview. It was really impressive,” Spytek said.
“My comments, or my communication to Klint on it was like, 'Hey, we got a great D-line coach in the building. I think you should interview him as a DC, and then you make your decision.’ And so, we did and Klint did."
