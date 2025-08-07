Role Raiders' Defensive Line Should Play in Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the first time this season for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The Silver and Black traveled to Seattle, and it is the first time that head coach Pete Carroll will be back on the sidelines against his old team. Carroll took last season off and now he is the team's new leader. It is going to be his time he take a look at his player against a different team as well.
The Raiders are looking to see what they have on both sides of the ball. One area to look at closely on the Raiders' defensive side of the ball is the defensive line. The Raiders have a lot of depth up front on the defensive side of the ball. It is going to be a good opportunity for many of their young players who are looking for a good role on the team this season. The Raiders are looking for which players will step up and take advantage of the defensive line.
We already know what the Raiders are going to get with stars Maxx Crosby and veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. Those two are the leaders on the defensive side. Now, they need their teammates to take those next steps to help them up front and get after the quarterback. It is going to be interesting to see which young player makes a splash.
DL Roles
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they are looking forward to seeing from the defensive line in the preseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not want to see Maxx Crosby near the field," said Carpenter. I do want to see a lot of Charles Snowden."
"Snowden has a great opportunity to start making some headway in terms of getting more playing time," said Trezevant. In terms of your Maxx Crosby, starting defensive line period, sit them all down. There is no reason to run them out there. Malcolm Koonce, why would you play those guys? So sit them all down. Nothing to gain from playing them. All those younger guys that are on that defensive line, let's go get those guys reps in the game. Let see the results."
