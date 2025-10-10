Raiders Must Get Creative to Patch Defensive Holes This Season
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders will go as far as their defense takes them this season, as it is clear the Raiders' offense has serious issues heading into Week 6.
Raiders Must Mix Things Up on Defense
The Raiders' defense has played well overall this season but have had multiple games where their defensive backfield has had subpar games. This was especially the case last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts when the Raiders were missing their best cover corner, Eric Stokes.
Las Vegas' defensive backfield was arguably the team's most significant weakness, as the Raiders have needed help at the position for years. The Raiders have drafted at least one cornerback in each of the past three NFL Drafts, proving their need at the position is no secret.
The Raiders' defense desperately need help at the position, but that is unlikely to come at this point in the season. The most the Raiders can do right now is generate a consistent pass rush to help the defensive backfield, and scheme well enough to hopefully make up for their deficiencies.
Before practicing this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained his mindset when implementing and installing the Raiders' defensive game plan. There are many things he takes into consideration when doing so.
"Well, it depends on what type of man you're talking about. There's man, where you might have a spy on the quarterback, which you're accounting for the quarterback. You have to do that because you're assuming the coverage players have their eyes turned away. Then there's man, where you might be playing with two high, and I mean, everybody calls that two man, that's when it gets most dangerous," Graham said.
“That's when it gets most dangerous. So, a quarterback like that might limit you from being able to do that, so you stay away from those coverages because you're like, 'Oh, everybody's got their back turned,' but you definitely have to take it into account.
“And I mean, in zone, you have to take it into account, and then you can't lose it when they scramble. But you can see he, I mean, he's doing a good job playing in the pocket, and then when he gets out, getting his eyes down the field and throwing the ball."
